High Court Directs Quarantine Of Dogs Around Kanha Tiger Reserve | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Thursday directed the Central and State governments to implement necessary biosecurity measures, including quarantining dogs in areas surrounding the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR).

The court also sought a status report on compliance with its directions. The next hearing is scheduled for July 9.

According to the petitioner, the deaths of eight tigers within a month have raised serious concerns. The matter stems from a petition filed in the High Court by Mumbai-based advocate Subrat Chakraborty.

The High Court expressed serious concern over the recurring deaths of tigers in the Kanha Tiger Reserve.

A division bench of Justice Anand Pathak and Justice BP Sharma directed the Central and State governments to adhere to the prescribed standards for tiger safety and take effective measures to prevent the spread of the Canine Distemper Virus (CDV).

The petition alleged a lack of effective implementation of established protocols relating to wildlife conservation, disease surveillance, veterinary services and biosecurity measures.

It sought strict adherence to the guidelines laid down for tiger safety and disease control.

The petition highlighted a rise in tiger deaths at the Kanha Tiger Reserve in recent months. In April, a tigress named Sunaina, another tigress named Amahi and her four sub-adult cubs died.

Subsequently, in May, a young male tiger named Mahavir also died. The Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) is suspected to be the cause of these deaths. Besides these, two other adult male tigers were also found dead.