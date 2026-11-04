High Court Allows RTI Activist Ajay Dubey To Inspect Governor’s Reports Sent To Centre Over Last 15 Years In MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has permitted RTI activist Ajay Dubey to inspect the Governor's reports sent to the Central Government since 2011, covering the last 15 years.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alpesh Y Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain has passed the order after hearing the appeal RTI Ajay Dubey Vs Public Information Officer and Special Assistant to Governor and others. The HC modified the single-bench order, directing implementation of the original order of the first appellate authority dated Feb 23, 2012.

Under this order, RTI activist Ajay Dubey may inspect records at the Raj Bhavan Secretariat on monthly reports the Governor has sent to the Central Government since 2011 on state governance and political affairs. Following the inspection, he may formally request certified copies of specific documents.

This judgment reinforces the accountability of public authorities and strengthens citizens' rights under the RTI Act, 2005.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey said, I had applied for information, and the first appellate authority had passed an order in my favour in 2012. The respondent then approached the High Court, which has now permitted me to inspect reports concerning state governance and political affairs.

He said the reports were confidential documents sent by the Governor to the Central Government regarding the functioning of the state government. He further said that in 2011, different political parties were in power at the Centre and in the state. The Congress was in power at the Centre, while the BJP was in power in the state.