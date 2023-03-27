Hi-tech: Muslims use online content to recite Quran, Hadees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few Muslims in the city observing Ramzan are reciting Quran, Hadees that are available on apps, YourTube and other online platforms. They are using mobile phone apps to know the exact timing for sehri, iftar and namaz. Free Press talked to them to know their experiences. Excerpts:

My smart phone

Reciting Quran is important during Ramzan. So, I recite it daily while reading it online on my smart phone because it is very convenient. We can read it anywhere and in any language. I recite from online pages daily specially, which pertain to good health, work and prosperity. Besides, I also use apps which inform us of exact timing of namaz. We can also learn right method to offer namaz online.

Shama Parween, homemaker

Sunnat on YouTube

I mostly prefer online information, which is unavailable in books. I listen to old sunnats by popular speakers. I mostly watch videos of Mufti Menk from Arabic country, Tariq Masood from Pakistan and Tariq Jameel from Karachi daily on YouTube. The speakers have million of followers across the world. As duration of videos is up to two hours, I watch at night after completing office work.

- Sana Burhani, assistant manager in private firm

Apps to locate mosque

I recite Quran, Fatiya, Yasheen Sharif, which are available online. We don’t remember everything. So, it is easy to gain information from online content about how to read it correctly. Time for namaz differs from place to place. I also use apps to locate nearby mosques for offering namaz on time and to know the exact time of sehri and iftar. Thanks to technology. It saves our time and energy too.

Shahbez Sikander, theatre artiste

Source of relief

I recite Hadees while reading it online because it can be recited anywhere. We can’t take Quran everywhere. Fasting during Ramadan promotes sense of humility in individuals and protects us against lying, violence, and wrongdoing. I have been fasting for several years and find it to be a source of relief. Online content helps us to observe Ramzan in right manner.

- Mohammed Rayyan, student