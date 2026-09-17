‘He’s Bald, Not Good Looking’ Facebook Love Marriage Heads For Divorce In Bhopal | Filr pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four years after his marriage, a young and successful entrepreneur from the city has filed for divorce saying that his wife calls him ganja (bald) and has abandoned him.

The man is from a rich family, while the wife’s parents belong to lower middle class. She hails from a city in the Vindhya region and was staying in Bhopal to pursue her education.

About five years ago, the two got introduced to each other on Facebook when they were preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

After meeting virtually, they met in person and soon fell in love. The woman told him that her parents want her to marry soon. The man agreed and they got married in 2022.

The man spent Rs 15 lakh on would-be bride’s wedding shopping. He also paid the entire bill of their marriage. His parents gifted jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh to their daughter-in-law.

However, things turned sour within two months of the marriage. Hurt by the woman’s behaviour, her in-laws asked their son to move out of their house and start living elsewhere with his wife.

And he did so. The man got his wife enrolled in an MBA course and launched his own business, which was quite successful.

Then, he got a job in the USA. However, his parents asked him to stay in India. And he complied with their request. This decision angered his wife.

After this, the woman started taunting her husband saying that he was bald and not good-looking. In July this year, she left home without informing the man and began living elsewhere.

After waiting for some days, the man vacated the rented accommodation and started living with his parents. Subsequently, the woman visited her in-laws’ house and abused them.

According to a counsellor, Shail Awasthi, assigned to their case, the man has now filed for divorce at the Bhopal District Court. “He said that he doesn’t want to continue his marriage at any cost.

The wife said she would file a domestic violence case against her husband,” Awasthi said.