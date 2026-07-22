Hemant Khandelwal Throws Down The Gauntlet Before Congress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State unit president of the BJP, Hemant Khandelwal, has thrown down the gauntlet before the Congress, saying his party always prepares to take on the opposition.

He made the statement during a sit-in outside the Congress office on Wednesday. The BJP demonstrated outside the Congress office in reply to Rahul Gandhi's protest near the prime minister's residence on Tuesday.

Thousands of BJP workers gather within a notice of two hours, Khandelwal said, adding that the BJP can challenge the Congress in the field or in delivering speeches.

The Congress took out a march from Red Cross Square to the party office, protesting against the lathi charge on the students and youths at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

The Congress spreads lies about the democratic institutions and propagates against India in foreign countries, Khandelwal said.

The Congress and other opposition parties do politics through students, he said, adding that the central government has taken several steps to make competitive examinations like NEET leak proof.

The Congress should play the role of a constructive opposition, but instead of doing it, Rahul Gandhi creates chaos in the country, he said.

After Rahul's protest outside the prime minister's residence, the party's central leadership told the BJP to stage sit-ins outside the Congress offices across the country.