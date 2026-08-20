 Heavy Rains Turn Roads & Fields Into Pond In Rewa, Chhatarpur; VIDEO Shows Residents Navigating Knee-Deep Waters
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Heavy Rains Turn Roads & Fields Into Pond In Rewa, Chhatarpur; VIDEO Shows Residents Navigating Knee-Deep Waters

Heavy rains triggered flood-like conditions across some districts of MP, with nine hours of continuous rain causing rivers to overflow in Rewa and waterlogging low-lying areas. Chhatarpur’s Gaurihar bus stand was also inundated, disrupting traffic and damaging shops. Extremely heavy rain is forecast for five districts, while nine others may receive heavy rainfall.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Heavy Rains Turn Roads & Fields Into Pond In Rewa, Chhatarpur; VIDEO Shows Residents Navigating Knee-Deep Waters
Left: Overflooded field in Rewa. Centre & Right: Water-clogged road in Chhatarpur |

Bhopal/Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rains have caused flood-like situations in several places across the state. It rained for nine straight hours in Rewa, causing rivers in the Tarai region to overflow on Thursday. Water clogged roads and fields up to 3 feet in low-lying areas of the city.

Since morning, revenue and police teams have been patrolling rivers, streams, and flood-affected zones. The administration has urged people to stay away from riverbanks.

Similarly, waterlogging was reported after heavy rains in Chhatarpur.

The situation worsened at Gaurihar bus stand as the rainwater entered the shops, causing damage to the stock and property. Residents complained that inadequate drainage facilities at the bus stand have turned the roads into ponds, making it difficult for the commuters to pass by. Consequently, traffic remained disrupted for several hours.

Clogged drains inundate roads amid heavy rain, complain residents

Water enters shops in Chhatarpur

Water enters shops in Chhatarpur |

Locals alleged that the culverts and drains at the bus stand were not cleaned prior to the rainy season.

Troubled by waterlogging, residents and shopkeepers have demanded that the responsible officials ensure the immediate drainage of water and the cleaning of the bus stand's drains and culverts. They state that if the situation is not rectified in time, conditions could worsen during the upcoming rains.

Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in 4 districts

A warning has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres—at isolated locations in Satna, Katni, Panna, Damoh, and Maihar districts on August 20. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h are expected.

Heavy rain likely in 9 districts

Meanwhile, a warning has been issued for heavy rainfall—ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres—in the BSidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong, gusty winds are also predicted for these districts.

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