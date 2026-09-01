Heavy Rain Washes Away Road In MP’s Singrauli, Alternative Route To Open In 1-2 Days | FP photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has plunged into action to end the traffic problems after heavy rainfall swept away a road.

After the incident, collector Gaurav Banel called the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and asked them to build an alternative way to restore traffic.

Banel said the efforts of the administration would be to find another way to restore traffic.

The traffic would be restored soon, the collector said. Although heavy rain has come in the way of restoring the road, engineers would restore the road soon.

The administration will open the alternative road to the public in a day or two, he said.

Meanwhile, newly appointed municipal commissioner Nagarjun B Gauda inspected the flood-hit areas in the district.

The areas he visited included Bardadih, Panna Naka and Jigan Hat. Most of the places in these villages remained under water because of the rain.

He took feedback about the condition of the residents and directed the officials to drain out the accumulated rainwater.