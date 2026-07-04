Heavy Rain Traps 16 Villagers After Dev River Overflows In MP's Balaghat; SDERF Rescues All Safely | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen villagers were rescued after getting stranded in floodwaters caused by continuous heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and local police after rising water levels cut off their way back from the fields.

The Incident

According to officials, the incident took place in Bhagatpur village under Kirnapur police station limits. The villagers had gone to work in fields near the Dev River. Due to heavy rainfall over the past two to three days, the river suddenly swelled and submerged a small bridge, leaving all 16 villagers stranded.

After receiving the information, teams from the SDERF, local police, and Hawk Force rushed to the spot. Following a rescue operation that lasted several hours, all 16 villagers were brought to safety. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Watch the rescue VIDEO below :

Speaking about the rescue, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Aaditya Mishra said the district administration has installed barricades at around 38 flood-prone locations and deployed security personnel.

#WATCH | Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh: On 16 villagers stranded due to heavy rain being rescued from Bhanpur village, SP Aaditya Mishra says, “We received information that 10-12 people had gone to farm their fields situated along the banks of the old, dry river. Due to continuous… pic.twitter.com/TjYGYDU920 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2026

He added that more than 40 outposts have been equipped with basic rescue equipment, while SDERF teams with boats have been kept on standby. A control room has also been set up as the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall for the next seven to eight days.

Meanwhile, continuous rain has disrupted normal life across Balaghat. Several roads have been closed after rivers and streams overflowed.

Road connectivity between Bhanpur, Jarera and the Balaghat district headquarters has been cut off, while the Linga-Hatta and Bithli-Songudda routes remain blocked due to submerged bridges and overflowing rivers.

Maihar, Madhya Pradesh: SDOP Khyati Mishra says, "A bull had fallen into a well near the fields of Mr. Kushwaha in Tranchela village under the Amarpatan area. According to villagers, four people entered the well to rescue it but could not come out in time. Some people lost their… pic.twitter.com/kyKBLFwEpm — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2026

The heavy rain has also affected access to the Kanha Tiger Reserve. The road leading to the reserve's core zone has been closed after an old bridge on the Garhi-Chilpi State Highway was damaged by strong water flow.

Authorities have urged people to avoid crossing flooded roads and follow safety advisories until the weather improves.