Heavy Rain In MP: Bhopal Records 1.5 Inches, Sehore Crops Damaged | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to batter several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, with Bhopal recording cloudy weather throughout the day before intense evening showers inundated roads and turned drains into rivulets. The city received 1.5 inches of rainfall till 8.30 pm.

Sehore also witnessed heavy rain, disrupting normal life. Despite the revival of monsoon activity, the state continues to face a 12% rainfall deficit. Against the normal seasonal rainfall of 588.2 mm, Madhya Pradesh has received 518.1 mm so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Sheopur Kalan, while heavy showers are likely at isolated places in Barwani, Jhabua, Dhar, Gwalior, Ratlam, Ujjain and Neemuch.

Rain is also forecast at several places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Burhanpur, Datia, Khandwa, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Sehore, Rajgarh, Khargone, Indore, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ujjain and Mandsaur.

Monsoon trough passes through Satna

A low-pressure area persists over northwest Madhya Pradesh, while the monsoon trough is passing through Satna.

During the past 24 hours, Gogawan recorded the highest rainfall at 218 mm, followed by Khargone (202 mm), Bhikangaon (182 mm), Sendhwa (166 mm), Khandwa (138 mm), Khilchipur (125.2 mm), Pandhana (125 mm), Guna (116 mm), Nepanagar (81 mm), Bhopal (70.6 mm), Amarkantak (69.2 mm), Nagda (65.2 mm) and Jhabua (49.6 mm).

Rain wreaks havoc in Sehore

Heavy rain over Tuesday and Wednesday destroyed standing crops on around 700 acres in Sehore district. Villages including Shyampur Doraha, Gopalpur, Khastakhedi, Hatiakhedi, Hinoti, Satornia and Siradi were badly affected.

Crops on Ramsingh Mewada's 37 acres, Bharti Ram Singh's 39 acres, Phoolbati Bai's 16 acres and Hanumat Singh's 12 acres were completely destroyed. Rainwater also entered shops, damaging goods, while several kuccha houses reportedly collapsed in different villages.