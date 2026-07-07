Heavy Rain Floods Operation Theatre, Wards At District Hospital In MP's Panna; Nurses, Patients Wade Through Water | VIDEO

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The first spell of heavy rain flooded the District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Panna on Tuesday.

The rainwater entered the operation theatre, surgical ward and maternity ward inside the hospital.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing nurses, patients and attendants wading through water inside the hospital while medical services continued despite the flooding.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the hospital, making it difficult for patients and their families to move around and access treatment.

Parts of the hospital campus were also submerged, creating inconvenience for everyone present.

Local residents said that every year claims are made about maintenance and repairs before the monsoon, but the first heavy rain exposed the poor condition of the hospital.

They said water entering critical areas such as the operation theatre and patient wards has raised serious concerns about patient safety and healthcare services.

Following the incident, residents urged the district administration and the Health Department to improve the drainage system, repair the building and take immediate steps to prevent such situations during the monsoon.

Heavy rain across state

Heavy monsoon rain continued to affect several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging, overflowing drains and disruption to normal life in many districts.

Recently, a groom carried the brde in his arms, out of the mandap, as heavy rain lashed the wedding venue in Indore.

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