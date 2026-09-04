Heavy Rain Breaks Culvert In MP's Chhatarpur; Floods Jatashankar Temple With Knee-Deep Water — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall in Chhatarpur district has disrupted road connectivity and caused water to enter a temple premises, with several areas witnessing a rise in water levels. A culvert near Gadharpura village has broken, stopping traffic on the Chandranagar-Badakheda Prime Minister Gram Sadak route and causing trouble for local residents.

Viral video shows, locals struggling to cross the path and stuck near the culvert.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Heavy Rain Damages Culvert Near Gadharpura Village In #Chhatarpur, Cutting Off Traffic On The Chandranagar-Badakheda Road And Disrupting Movement For Locals #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/8GWHiBkptn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 4, 2026

The damaged culvert is located near Gadharpura village under the Khajuraho police station area.

Villagers who regularly use the road are now facing difficulties in travelling to nearby areas.

The rain has also affected Jatashankar Dham, a well-known religious place in the district. A strong stream of water was seen coming out from the Gomukh at the temple after the heavy rainfall.

Water has collected inside the temple premises, while the water level in the nearby river has also increased.

A video from Jatashankar Dham shows the extent of the waterlogging. The temple premises can be seen completely filled with water. A priest can also be seen walking through the water, which has reached up to his knees.

Water can be seen continuously falling into the temple premises, adding to the water already collected there.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Heavy rainfall impact in #Chhatarpur, #MadhyaPradesh!



A swift stream of water burst forth from Gomukh at Jatashankar Dham



Water accumulated in the temple premises, and the water level of the nearby river also rose. pic.twitter.com/dYe9OnPd1j — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 4, 2026

The rising water level in and around the temple has made movement difficult. The continuous flow of water also shows the impact of the heavy rainfall in the area.

The situation comes as several parts of Chhatarpur continue to receive heavy rain.

Rivers, streams and other water bodies in the district have seen a rise in water levels following the rainfall.