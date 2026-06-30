Hearing On Mos Bagri's Caste Certificate Fixed For July 6 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High-Level Scrutiny Committee has scheduled a hearing on July 6 in connection with the caste certificate of Minister of State Pratima Bagri and directed both Bagri and the complainant, Congress Scheduled Caste Cell state president Pradeep Ahirwar, to appear before it.

According to the committee's notice, it has sought documents related to Bagri's domicile status in the Rewa-Satna region in 1950, along with records and other evidence to substantiate her Scheduled Caste status.

Ahirwar has alleged that Bagri belongs to the Rajput community and is wrongly availing the benefits meant for the Scheduled Caste category.

In April 2025, Ahirwar filed a complaint before the High-Level Scrutiny Committee, alleging that Bagri's caste certificate had been issued improperly. He sought an inquiry into the certificate's validity and appropriate action.

Ahirwar later filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court. During the hearing, the court directed the competent authority to decide the matter within a stipulated timeframe.

Although that deadline expired without a final decision, the High-Level Scrutiny Committee has now summoned both parties for a hearing on July 6, 2026.