Health Watch: No Alert Across Madhya Pradesh Despite CHPV Outbreaks In Neighbouring States

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Chandipura virus (CHPV) outbreaks in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the health department has not issued any advisory or alert in Madhya Pradesh. Around 15 children have died due to the Chandipura virus in the neighbouring states so far.

According to health experts, the virus, which mainly spreads among young children through sandflies found in old mud houses, causes symptoms including high fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and restlessness. Chandipura virus can be prevented through vector control, active surveillance and public awareness. As there is no specific vaccine or antiviral drug, public health strategies focus on preventing sandfly bites and managing early symptoms.

If respiratory illness develops, patients require immediate supportive care, including rest, hydration and symptomatic treatment to reduce fever and respiratory symptoms. The Chandipura virus originates within animal populations and can be transmitted to humans. Human infections may occur through direct or indirect contact with sandflies, ticks and mosquitoes.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) state in-charge Dr Ashwin Bharagava said, "However, no such alert has been issued in Madhya Pradesh in this regard. But we have intensified surveillance in districts bordering Gujarat and Rajasthan. Two years ago, Alirajpur district was affected, so sensing the gravity of the situation, we have sent a team to the districts. We are monitoring the situation."

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Chandipura virus (CHPV) is a deadly virus spread mainly by infected sandflies. It primarily affects children under 15 years and can rapidly lead to acute encephalitis.