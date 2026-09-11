HCL Malanjkhand & IIT Kanpur’s SATHEE Initiative Host Career Counseling, Awareness Session 'Pragati 2026' In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The career counselling and awareness session titled 'Pragati 2026' (Awareness, Growth, Aspiration, Technology, and Innovation Program) was organised at the SATHEE Centre located at DAV School, Malaj Khand, in Balaghat district.

The event was held under the joint aegis of HCL Malanjkhand and SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), an initiative developed by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

The primary objective of the two-hour session was to raise awareness among students about post-school career options, emerging technologies, stress management, and personality development. During the event, students directly interacted with senior officials and domain experts to seek guidance and clarity on their career-related queries.

The programme featured Aniket Shandilya (IAS, SDM) as the Chief Guest and Nagesh Gopalakrishna Shenoy (Executive Director) as the Guest of Honour. Himanshu Shekhar Panigrahi (Chief Manager, CSR & General Administration) and Priya Sachdeva (Assistant Manager, Official Language) were also present at the event.

The event began with the guests inspecting various innovative projects and working models created by the students. Following the display, DAV School Principal Suruchi Kataria formally welcomed and honoured the dignitaries.

The guests emphasised that strong determination can help overcome difficult circumstances and a lack of resources on the path to success.

Special emphasis was placed on the constructive use of modern technology. Advising the students, officials said, "Do not view Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an adversary; instead, embrace it as a friend and use it for progressive and productive purposes." The experts also spoke about the growing relevance of emerging fields such as cybersecurity, space technology, and underwater technology.

The session also addressed key issues faced by young students, including academic pressure, parental expectations, and stress management. Experts advised students to focus on self-awareness, strengthen their willpower, become self-reliant, and think outside the box.

A Step Towards Informed Future Choices

According to the organisers, the initiative aimed to provide students with clarity about post-school opportunities and help them make informed choices about their future careers.

The session concluded with a group photograph featuring the guests, school representatives, teachers, and participating students.