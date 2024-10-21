 HC Slaps Penalty On Rajiv Gandhi Ayurved College
HomeBhopalHC Slaps Penalty On Rajiv Gandhi Ayurved College

HC Slaps Penalty On Rajiv Gandhi Ayurved College

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of National Commission for India System of Medicine, said, “Penalty has been imposed on Rajiv Gandhi Ayurved College for not having bonafide teaching staff.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh principal bench of the High Court at Jabalpur has permitted Rajiv Gandhi Ayurved College of Bhopal to participate in the third round of counseling and mop-up round with a disposition of 25% of the penalty of Rs 1 crore.

The college had sought permission for admission to 50 seats. As per the order, HC said that on depositing the amount and furnishing an undertaking, the National Commission for India System of Medicine shall immediately intimate the Directorate of Ayush for inclusion of the name of petitioner Rajiv Gandhi Ayurved College in the counselling and other mop up rounds.

Dr Sushrut Kanaujia ‘Member’, Medical Assessment and Rating Board, who was present on behalf of  National Commission for India System of Medicine submitted that in case petitioner Rajiv Gandhi College was to deposit 25% of the penalty amount Rs 1 crore with an undertaking that the balance amount would be deposited.

He further stated that in case the petitioner college is able to establish the bondafide of the disputed teachers, the penalty shall be proportionately reduced depending on the number of teachers, who are proved to be bonafide.

