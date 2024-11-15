HC Orders Probe In Allegations Against Nursing Council Registrar In Bhopal

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court’s principal bench of Jabalpur instructed for probe and action against Anita Chand, the sitting registrar of Nursing Council. In the nursing fraud case, the hearing on the PIL of Law Students Association president Vishal Baghel along with all other nursing cases was held on Thursday in the special bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi and Justice Achal Kumar Paliwal.

Appointment of Anita Chand had triggered controversy as there is allegation against her that without physical verification, she had given report of RKDF Nursing College. Actual premises of the college though located on 5k sqft land was stated by Chand in her report that it is built on 20k sqft and called it suitable. Besides, the HC has given relief to nursing colleges even after not having their own hospitals as they are being operated since 2013.

A petition was filed on behalf of many nursing colleges requesting that they are operating since 2013 which were always given recognition on the basis of affiliation with a government hospital. But this year suddenly they have been restricted by the Nursing Council from applying for recognition. Due to not having their own 100-bed hospital, they are being deprived of recognition.

On this, the state government in its reply in the High Court said, that according to provisions of Nursing Education Institute Recognition Rules 2018, no institution can be recognised without an own 100-bed hospital or an affiliated hospital.

‘No changes should be implemented while the matter is pending’

The High Court has told the Advocate General that no changes made by the government in the rules and regulations, should be implemented till the PIL is pending. From this comment of the High Court, it has become clear that the control of affiliation of nursing and paramedical courses, which was handed over by the government to the regional university by amending the act will not be implemented in the 2024-25 session.