Madhya Pradesh HC Directs NHAI To Repair Damaged Rau-Dewas Highway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Nation Highway Authority of India to repair the heavily damaged Dewas-Rauhighway within four weeks, following a public interest litigation (PIL) raising issues of public safety and traffic issues.

The directive was issued by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice SA Dharmadhikari.

The PIL, filed by petitioners Tanishq Patel and Mayank Chondhri, highlighted the risks posed by the highway’s deteriorated condition. Represented by advocate Amit Raj, the petitioners argued that the poor state of the road had long caused traffic congestion and heightened the risk of accidents.

“The court acknowledged the urgency of the matter, instructing NHAI to expedite the repair process. NHAI’s counsel informed the court that repair work was ongoing around the clock but efforts so far had been limited to constructing a new bridge.

However, the petitioners contended that the guidelines issued by the Government of India on March 16, 2023, mandating proper traffic diversions for National Highway projects, were not being followed by NHAI.

“The court’s order is expected to accelerate road repairs, enhancing the safety and convenience of the public and ensuring compliance with national guidelines for highway maintenance,” Patel said.