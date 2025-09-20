Hawkers' Hub Pops Up In Shut Bhopal's MP Nagar Parking |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal hawkers' corner has mushroomed inside the closed smart parking lot of MP Nagar Zone-2, with food stalls and kiosks allegedly “sold” for Rs 50,000 each. The area, originally designated for vehicle parking, is now teeming with encroachments, allegedly backed by municipal officials and local political figures.

Despite repeated complaints from students and traders, including calls to the CM Helpline and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), little to no action has followed. In fact, sources claim that when BMC’s anti-encroachment squad attempted action recently, they were told to stand down.

The location, close to multiple coaching institutes, now suffers from heavy traffic jams from morning to night. Students and local businesses have raised objections, but their concerns have been ignored.

In some cases, insiders claim that anti-encroachment staff themselves were involved in facilitating sale or allotment of stalls.

From parking space to marketplace

Encroachment in the parking lot has unfolded in phases over five years, as per insiders:

Year and Development

2020 – Smart parking shut down

2021 – Milk parlours shifted to corners

2022 – 2–3 temporary stalls/kiosks appeared

2023 – Semi-permanent shops established

2024–25 – Number of shops reaches 10+, more planned

What started with milk booths gradually turned into a mini-market. By 2023, semi-permanent structures had been set up. In 2024 and 2025, more stalls were finalized, creating a full-blown illegal marketplace inside a government facility.

BMC officer promises probe

Shailendra Singh Bhadoria, Encroachment Officer, BMC, told Free Press:“In MP Nagar, action is regularly taken against illegal shops. We haven’t yet received specific information about this hawkers’ corner, but a team will be sent to verify the situation. Strict action will follow if illegal activity is found.”