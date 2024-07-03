Hathras Stampede: Gwalior Woman Among 100 Dead In Baba’s Satsang, Cremated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Over a hundred people lost their lives in a stampede during a Baba's satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Among the victims was 45-year-old Ramshree from Jagjeevan Nagar, Gwalior.

During the stampede, when everyone ran in different direction, Ramshree got separated from her companions. In the chaos, she fell down and was trampled by the running crowd. On Wednesday, UP police brought her body back to Gwalior, where she was cremated at the Murar Mukti Dham.

According to information, Ramshree, a resident of Jagjeevan Nagar, Thatipur, Gwalior, was the wife of the late Dayal Singh and the head of her household after her husband's death from a heart attack in 2014. Ramshree attended the satsang of Bhole Baba every year with her women's group. On the night between Monday and Tuesday, around 12 women from Gwalior set off for the satsang in Hathras, UP, in two vehicles.

On Tuesday, during the satsang, a stampede occurred as people jostled to touch the feet of Bhole Baba. Baba's men pushed the crowd back and sprayed water with water cannons, which caused panic and chaos. Ramshree got separated from her group and was trampled in the stampede.

On Wednesday around 2 PM, Hathras police brought her body to Gwalior. A large number of Thatipur police were present in Jagjeevan Nagar, anticipating potential protests, but the situation remained calm. As soon as the body arrived in Gwalior, a crowd gathered, and everyone was tearful. Ramshree was cremated at Murar Mukti Dham.