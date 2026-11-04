Hardeep Singh Puri Set To Win Rajya Sabha Bypoll Unopposed As Congress Objections Rejected, Two Independents Disqualified In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a volley of objections raised by Congress against the nomination papers of BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Hardeep Singh Puri during scrutiny, the Returning Officer accepted Puri's nomination after rejecting all the objections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of two Independent candidates, including Congress-backed candidate Rajkumar Lohani, were rejected due to various deficiencies. The other Independent candidate was Kante Sayanna.

Lohani's nomination was rejected for failing to submit Form 26. He claimed that he had emailed the required document, but the Returning Officer refused to accept it, insisting that it was supposed to be filed in physical form. Lohani also sought additional time to furnish the document, but his request was turned down.

PWD minister Rakesh Singh and BJP general secretary Rahul Kothari were present on behalf of Puri during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

Puri's election now a mere formality

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is now certain to get elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha seat as no other candidate remains in the fray.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations by 3 pm on Nov 5. Thereafter, Puri is expected to be declared elected unopposed.

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting member and Union minister L Murugan on Oct 13.

Congress leaders back Lohani during scrutiny

Congress MLAs Hemant Katare and Atif Aqueel were present during the scrutiny of nomination papers and supported Independent candidate Rajkumar Lohani.

They primarily objected to Puri's Form 26, alleging that it was incomplete. Congress election office in-charge JP Dhanopia said the party had raised more than 25 objections to Puri's nomination papers.

Congress to approach High Court

Congress MLAs Hemant Katare and Atif Aqueel said they would approach the High Court against the Returning Officer's decision to accept Puri's nomination despite the objections raised by the party.

Earlier, Katare had alleged that Puri's nomination papers contained more than 100 deficiencies. The Congress leaders claimed that Puri had not mentioned his wife's name and had failed to declare his assets in Indian currency.

They also alleged that Form 26, which is required to be notarised, had not been properly certified in Puri's case. Despite these objections, the Returning Officer accepted his nomination.