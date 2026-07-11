Harda Shutdown, Road Blockade Over Demand For Full Procurement Of Moong At Minimum Support Price | FP photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Harda observed a half-day shutdown on Friday as farmers intensified their agitation demanding 100% procurement of summer moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protest, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), entered its seventh day, with traders extending support to the farmers demands.

However, medical stores and shops selling milk and vegetables remained open during the shutdown.

The ongoing protest at the Agricultural Produce Market has witnessed farmers adopting various forms of demonstration, including a dandavat yatra (prostration march), beating utensils, performing havan rituals and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to press the government for immediate action.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh warned that the agitation would continue until the government accepts the farmers demands, adding that the movement would be intensified if a resolution is not reached soon.

Meanwhile, members of the Aam Kisan Union staged a symbolic one-hour road blockade on the Indore Road, Khandwa Road and the Abgaon Khurd Road, demanding an increase in the quantity of moong procured by the government.