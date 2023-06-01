Harda Horror: Couple, kin among four charred to death in car

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including three members of a family were charred to death after their car caught fire following a collision with a roadside tree near in Harda district Wednesday morning, police said. Trapped inside the burning car, the four occupants, including a couple, died on the spot.

The accident took place around 7 am near Pokhrani village in Timarni town of Harda district when the family was returning after attending a wedding function in Sehore.

The Timarni police station in-charge Sushil Patel told Free Press that, Rakesh Kushwaha his wife Shivani, his younger brother Akhilesh and their friend Adarsh Choudhary- all residents of Varkala Charkheda village in Harda- were returning from Deepgaon in Sehore district when their car met with a fatal accident leaving them all dead on the spot. The age of the deceased is between 25 and 30 years.

The family had gone to attend a wedding at Shivani’s paternal home.

While heading back to Harda, one of the car tyres burst following which the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. The flames engulfed the car and its occupants got trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said.

The four occupants could not get out of the car as probably the doors got locked or jammed following the collision.

The police have registered a case and started the investigations.