Harda Cracker Factory Blast -- NGT Orders State To Set Compensation Timeline For Victims | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Thursday, directed the state government to provide a timeline for the disbursal of compensation to those injured in the Harda firecracker factory blast.

A total of Rs 24.06 lakh is to be paid to the injured and disabled persons. The amount will be recovered from the factory owners and thereafter disbursed to the affected persons. The NGT has given the state government four weeks to complete the exercise. The Harda firecracker factory blast occurred in March 2024.

The NGT also observed that the Registry had not placed on record the memo of parties containing the names of all parties, because of which it was unable to record the names appropriately and correctly. The tribunal directed the Registry to place the corrected memo of parties on record within a week.

According to the NGT order, the intervener submitted that the state government should be directed to file documentary evidence supporting the disability assessment, alleging that the details submitted were erroneous. Referring to Sanjay Singh, the intervener stated that he was not suffering from 13% disability but from a much higher level of disability.

The intervener also sought time to file a rejoinder to the affidavit. The tribunal allowed four weeks for filing the rejoinder.