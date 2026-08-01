Harda Collector Siddharth Jain Inspects Schools, Orders Better Toilets, Smart Classrooms And Learning Standards | FP photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Harda Collector Siddharth Jain inspected educational institutions in Timarni development block to assess teaching standards, infrastructure, and student learning, directing officials to improve basic facilities and strengthen academic quality.

During his visit to High School Pantalai, Jain inspected classrooms and school premises and ordered repairs to toilets, improved drinking water hygiene, and regular monitoring of student attendance.

He also instructed teachers to thoroughly check students' homework to strengthen conceptual learning.

At Dudhkachh Primary School, the Collector directed officials to improve lighting arrangements and provide desks to students under the Vidya Aasan Abhiyan.

During the inspection of Nimacha Kalan Middle School, he ordered the repainting of blackboards, strengthening of academic activities, and reviewed the quality and management of the mid-day meal programme.

The Collector later visited PM SHRI Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Timarni, where he reviewed classroom teaching and assessed the functioning and utilisation of smart classrooms.