Hard work is key to success in every field, says Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday success in every field was possible with hard work, as per an official release.

“A person has unlimited capabilities. There is no such work in the world which is impossible. If students get better training for competitive exams, then they can be successful for any post”, he said addressing students of Sambhavna Kaushal evam Samajik Vikas Sansthan (Sambhavna Skill and Social Development Institute) at Swami Dayanand Nagar.

He said there was no lack of job opportunities. There were immense possibilities of work in the field of enterprise and in the field of self-employment.

On this occasion, CM met three students Bhuvnesh, Sandeep Patel and Pooja Chouhan selected in the state services preliminary examination, along with Anushita Sahu selected in Madhya Pradesh Police, Arju Tandekar selected in Delhi Police and Srishti Gupta selected for Indian Air Force.

a student interacting with Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during Yuva Samvad at Minto Hall in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

CM Chouhan congratulated these seven students.CM congratulated the patron of Sambhavna Sanstha Sadhna Singh Chouhan for providing training facility to the children for competitive examinations.

Institute Sambhavna Sanstha provides guidance to the students of economically weaker families from all the communities of the society for competitive examinations by various service-oriented teachers, trainers.

At present 115 students are receiving the benefit of these classes. This training started from January 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:10 PM IST