Hanuman Jayanti: 20 processions to pass through sensitive areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 30 processions will be taken out in Bhopal on Hanuman Jayanti. 20 among them will cross sensitive areas. The city police are on alert in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Seven incidents of attacks on Ram Navmi across the country were reported last week. Attacks on Ram Navmi processions triggered violence in various parts of the country. There were reports of stone-pelting. One person in West Bengal and one in Maharashtra were killed in the violence. Apart from this, there have also been reports of stone pelting on a Ram Navmi Shobha Yatra in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources, majority of the processions will be organised in the old city area of the state capital which is minority-dominated and sensitive.

The police said that they are relieved to know that there is no history of disturbance in the city during festivals, but at the same time the incidents that caused tension across the country are worrying them. The city police are on alert to make Hanuman Jayanti incident-free.