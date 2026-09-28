Half The Academic Session Over, Teachers Now Being Trained For New Class 7 Syllabus | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With nearly half of the academic session already over and half-yearly examinations approaching, the School Education Department has now begun training teachers to teach the new Class 7 textbooks introduced at the beginning of the 2026-27 academic session.

The State Education Centre (RSK) has planned a five-day residential training programme for master trainers (MTs) in mathematics, science and social science. The training will be conducted in four phases between Oct 5 and Nov 6.

The new Class 7 textbooks, prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, were introduced in schools from this academic session.

However, the department is now formally preparing master trainers to familiarise them with the revised textbooks, curriculum and teaching methodologies, several months after students have already started studying the new books.

Subject-specific training scheduled

According to the training schedule, the first three days will focus on subject-specific training in mathematics, science and social science.

The remaining two days will cover broader areas, including joyful learning, mental health, ethics and values, coding and artificial intelligence (AI).

The trained master trainers will subsequently conduct training sessions for teachers at the district level, cascading the orientation to schools across the state.