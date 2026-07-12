Half Of MP Students Drop Out By Higher Secondary Level Despite Better Teacher-Student Ratio: UDISE+ Report | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The UDISE+ 2025-26 report highlighted that despite better enrolment and a favourable teacher-student ratio of 21:1 in Madhya Pradesh, student dropouts had increased sharply in higher grades.

Despite schemes such as School Chalein Hum (Let's Go to School) and the distribution of free textbooks, uniforms, laptops, scooters, bicycles and scholarships, nearly half of the students dropped out as they progressed from primary to higher secondary classes.

According to the report, the state had approximately 1.52 crore students and 119,694 schools.

On average, there was one teacher for every 21 students, while the National Education Policy (NEP) considered a 30:1 ratio ideal.

The teacher-student ratio in the state's schools was better than the standards prescribed by the NEP 2020 and the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Most concerning was the fact that there were 2,269 single-teacher schools in the state, catering to 62,151 students.

The dropout rate was merely 0.1% at the primary level but rose to 13% at the higher secondary level.

Read Also 2 Women Raped On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered In Bhopal

Retention challenge overshadows improved school enrollment

The report indicated that, on average, 126 students were enrolled per school in the state. Despite this, the equitable distribution of teachers and resources remained a challenge.

The biggest challenge was not merely getting children into schools, but retaining them within the education system up to Class 12.

The report revealed that while school enrolment in Madhya Pradesh had improved, student retention declined as they progressed to higher grades.

State-level data indicated that while most students remained within the education system at the primary level, this number dropped significantly by the time they reached the higher secondary level.