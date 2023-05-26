 Habibganj man ends life by hanging, probe underway
Habibganj man ends life by hanging, probe underway

Habibganj man ends life by hanging, probe underway

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 06:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man residing in the Habibganj locality of the city ended his life by hanging to death at his house in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The police added that they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot and further probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

The station house officer (SHO) of Habibganj police station, Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Pankaj Gharte (28), who was a painter by profession. The police learnt that Gharte hung himself at around 5:30 on Thursday morning, at his house. Sometime after he died by hanging himself, the rope broke from the ceiling of the house, resulting in Gharte’s mother waking up. She saw him lying on the floor, with the noose tied around his neck.

Gharte’s grandmother was also present in the house, who immediately informed Gharte’s uncle. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. The police were informed, who reached the spot and began probing the matter.

Mental Health Helplines

Mental Health Helplines | File

Read Also
Bhopal: Info commission clerk caught taking Rs 5000 bribe
article-image
