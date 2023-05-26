 Bhopal: Info commission clerk caught taking Rs 5000 bribe
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 06:14 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal have caught a clerk posted in the office of state information commission accepting Rs 5000 bribe on Thursday.

SP Lokayukta, Manu Vyas told media that Mohammad Haroon, a resident of village Umar of district Neemuch, had approached Lokayukta complaining against clerk Brijesh Kushwaha who was demanding Rs 20,000 to address his complaint.

Earlier, under Right to Information, Haroon had filed an application at village panchayat seeking details of his property. As Haroon was not provided all the details, he had approached the state information commission with a complaint. Kushwaha, a clerk in the accounts section, asked Haroon to pay him Rs 20,000 to take up his complaint at the earliest. Haroon reported the matter to Lokayukta and thereafter a team was formed under DSP Sanjay Shukla, inspector Rajni Tiwari and others to trap the clerk.

The clerk had called Haroon at the Sai Board square with cash. As Haroon was handing over Rs 5000, the first installment of the demanded amount to Kushwaha, the Lokayukta sleuths caught him red handed accepting the cash. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

