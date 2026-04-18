Gym Trainer Cries Foul As Fitness Freak Wife Turns Him Into Punching Bag In Bhopal

Gym Trainer Cries Foul As Fitness Freak Wife Turns Him Into Punching Bag | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of domestic violence in reverse, a man has alleged that his wife is using her physical training skills to thrash him on a regular basis.

In a case of domestic violence in reverse, a man has alleged that his wife is using her physical training skills to thrash him on a regular basis.

Interestingly, the man is also a gym trainer and he and his wife both work at the same gym. Both are in their late twenties and are lean and fit. But apparently, the man is no match for his wife in fighting skills.

The two had first met eight years ago, when they joined a gym as trainers. Introduction led to friendship and friendship to romance. Finally, they decided to get married. Things were smooth for some years and the couple was blessed with a daughter who is now three years of age.

The man, however, alleges that with time, his wife s behaviour began changing. She started quarrelling with him on petty issues. The clashes between them were verbal initially but soon began turning physical.

According to Shail Awasthi, the counsellor at the family court who is handling the case, the man alleges that his wife loses temper on the slightest pretext.

He claims she abuses him, throws things around and also assaults him. Ye mujhe patak-patak ke maarti hai, he alleged. ( She slams me to the floor and beats me ). The man said he is sick of the regular thrashing and wants to walk out on their marriage.

The woman, however, is not ready to part ways with her husband. She told the counsellor that she was still in love with the man and wanted to live with him.