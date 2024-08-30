Gwalior’s Achleshwar Mahadev Temple Receives ₹7.42 Lakh After Woman Nominates Lord Achaleshwar As Life Insurance Beneficiary |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unexpected incident was reported from Gwalior where Achleshwar Mahadev Temple received a policy amount of ₹7.42 lakh after a woman nominated Lord Achleshwar as beneficiary of her life insurance policy. The matter came to the fore on Friday after the temple management informed the media about the unique gesture of devotion.



According to information, Madhuri Saxena, a resident of Gwalior’s Lohiya Bazar, had taken out a life insurance policy back in 2017 on March 28, from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Instead of naming a relative as the beneficiary of her policy, she chose to nominate the Achaleshwar Mahadev Public Trust, which manages the well-known Achaleshwar or Achal Nath Temple in Gwalior.

FP Photo

Devotee passed away in 2022

After Madhuri Saxena passed away in Delhi on March 19 in 2022, her insurance advisor, Sushma Bansal, informed the temple trust about the nomination. Sushma visited the Achaleshwar Trust's office and handed over all the necessary documents related to the insurance policy.

The trust, upon receiving the documents, initiated the claim process. Soon, the amount of ₹7.42 lakhs from the insurance policy will be credited to the temple's account, fulfilling the devotee's last wish. The trust members were surprised and moved by this unique gesture of faith and devotion.