Gwalior: Youth rapes cousin, police launch hunt

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhoganj police have registered a case against a youth on charges of raping his cousin sister inside her house, said police on Monday.

The police added that a probe was underway. The accused is on the run.

According to TI of Madhoganj police station Mahesh Sharma, the 18-year-old survivor told police that she was alone at home on Friday when her cousin brother barged in her house and began molesting her. When she protested, her brother threatened her with dire consequences and outraged her modesty.

The survivor also added that while fleeing, the accused threatened to damage her reputation and kill her if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

When the survivor's parents returned home, she narrated her ordeal to them, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused at Madhoganj police station. The police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.