Gwalior: Police raid fake cement manufacturing factory in city; confiscate over 200 bags of fake cement 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police busted a fake cement manufacturing factory at a deserted place in Murar locality of the district on Monday. The police confiscated over 200 bags of fake cements and huge amounts of empty sacks from the spot.

The action was taken in a joint operation of Gwalior crime branch and Murar police station. The police took the factory manager and others into custody and started an investigation into the matter. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Ultratech Cement Factory lodged a complaint with the police that fake cement was being prepared in their name in the district. Acting on the complaint the team conducted a raid at the unit and found that there were two warehouses in which over 200 filled bags of fake cement and 5000 bags of raw materials used in making of cement were recovered. 

Nonetheless, the police team started the investigation and efforts were on to ascertain the places where these fake cements were supplied by the accused, he added. 

