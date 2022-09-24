Gwalior: Conman arrested for duping 2 by posing as SI

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising Thatipur police and crime branch personnel took a man into custody on charges of duping two persons by posing as police sub-inspector, said police on Saturday.

The police added that the accused committed similar crimes in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi earlier.

According to Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi, the accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, a native of Jhansi. Sanghi said Singh posed as SI and demanded money from people on some or the other pretext.

Sanghi told the media that the matter came to light when two men, who used to go to a gym in Thatipur, lodged a complaint against Singh. One complainant stated that Singh asked him to shell out Rs 6,000 for the treatment of his ailing wife, while the other said that he demanded Rs 3,000 for his father's treatment.

When the complainants asked Singh to return the money, he gave another person's number to them. The complainants, on meeting the third person, learnt that Singh defrauded him too, after which a complaint was lodged in this regard.

The police launched a manhunt to nab Singh, who received a tip-off that he was at Chambal colony to commit the same offence. Tracing the accused, the police and crime branch sleuths arrested him.

"When Singh was questioned, he admitted to committing the crime and several such similar crimes in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.He is further being questioned," said SP Sanghi.

