Gwalior: Youth rapes 6-year-old minor in district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth allegedly raped a six-year-old girl by luring her of a chocolate under Madhavganj police station limits in Gwalior late on Friday night.

The youth has been identified as Sonu and he is a neighbour of the victim. According to reports, on Friday night, the victim was playing alone outside her house. The accused lured her of chocolate, took her upstairs and violated her.

Following which the victim cried and ran away from there to another room. The accused caught her and threatened her if she would tell anything about the incident then he would kill her entire family.

The victim kept quiet but the mother of the victim observed something went wrong. She asked the victim about the matter, then she started crying and narrated the whole incident to her.

The family members along with the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and started a search to nab the accused.