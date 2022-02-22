Gwalior: Youth held for killing minor boy, ASI hurt during arrest

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy with an axe in Bhitwar village also attacked an assistant sub-inspector of police on Monday when he went to arrest the criminal, official sources said on Tuesday.

No sooner had ASI Raghuveer Singh tried to catch hold of the criminal than he began to spin the axe and, in the process, the cop sustained injuries.

The policeman, however, did not lose his courage and, with the help of villagers, he caught hold of the murderer.

The police also seized the axe which was used to kill the 15-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old boy Harman Baghel, a resident of Bhitarwar village, went to a farmland to graze goats. The youth hit the boy with the axe and killed him.

Harmanís mother alleged that a youth of the same village had killed her son and the police were searching for him.

On Monday, when the police came to know that the murderer was seen in a farmland in Khargali village, they rushed to the spot.

Just as the police tried to catch hold of the murderer he began to spin the axe around him.

Meanwhile, the villagers rushed to the spot and pinned the criminal to the ground.

The accused revealed to the police that he had killed the boy whose father had suspected the youth of stealing goats and was mentioning his name.

As he earned a bad name in the society he murdered the boy and ran away. Nevertheless, had the villagers not rushed to the spot, the accused would have run away.

Additional superintendent of police Jairaj Kuber said that the youth involved in murdering the 15-year-old had been arrested and an ASI suffered injuries in the incident.

Patient dies, FIR against doctor

An FIR has been registered against a doctor in Hajira police station after a patient died because of an injection given to him by the medical practitioner, †Dr Vedraj Shashtri, the police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered after the police inquired into the case for over a month.

The kin of the patient alleged that the doctor had given him a wrong injection that led to the death of the patient.

According to the police, a resident of Resham Mill, Kanhaiya Singh Tomar, was ill and his family members took him to a hospital in January. As soon as the doctor gave him an injection his condition began to deteriorate and he died after a while.

After that his family members created a ruckus in t he hospital, and a team from Hajira police station rushed to the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:18 PM IST