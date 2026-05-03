Gwalior Youth Administered Tetanus Injection Instead Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine After Dog-Bite, Dies; 7th Rabies Death In 4 Months

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man was allegedly administered a tetanus injection instead of an anti-rabies vaccine after he was bitten by a dog in Gwalior. He died after a week-long treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Kushwaha, a resident of Goth Raksi Pul, Manik, who was admitted to the Jayarogya Hospital on April 28.

This is the 7th victim who died due to rabies in the last 3 to 4 months in Gwalior.

According to the family, Raju was bitten by a dog outside the house while he was feeding him. He was given a tetanus injection but no anti-rabies vaccine.

About 20 days later, he started showing symptoms of rabies, including fear of water. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to 1000-bed Jayarogya Hospital, where he succumbed to rabies during treatment.

In the last three months, cases of rabies have increased significantly. Victims who died of rabies were identified as Kiran of Gwalior, 65-year-old Sewai Bai of Tikamgarh, 6-year-old Hans Prajapati of Datia, Ashok of Chhatarpur, Golu of Murar and 21-year-old Suraj of Sabalgarh.

Immunoglobulin extremely important in case of deep wound

Experts said that rabies is a deadly and almost incurable disease. Dr. Akshat Pathak of PSM Department of GRMC, said that in case of dog or cat bite, it is necessary to immediately administer anti-rabies vaccine in the government hospital, where the cold chain is properly followed.

If the wound is deep, then immunoglobulin injection is also administered.

A total of 132 cases have arrived at the thousand-bed hospital of JAH, including 42 new and 90 old cases. Around 100 patients reached district hospital and Civil Hospital Hazira daily for dog bite treatment.

The same figure also remains in Murar District Hospital and Hazira Civil Hospital in Gwalior.

The number of dog bite cases rose to 13,579 from December 2025 to April 2026 in the city.

Of which 6057 dog bite patients were treated at Jayarogya Hospital's dog department, 3772 dog bite patients at Murar District Hospital, while 3750 dog bite patients at Hazira Civil Hospital.