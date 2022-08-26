Gwalior: Women raped on pretext of marriage, accused booked

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Morar police have booked a man on charges of raping a woman on pretext of marriage, said police on Friday. The police added that the accused had outraged the modesty of the victim thrice and the accused stepped back when she repeatedly asked him to marry her.

According to Morar Police station TI Shailendra Bhargava, the victim woman had been to the district hospital, Gwalior, in August 2021 to seek a job, where she met the accused identified as Sonu Kumar Rajput, who was employed at the hospital. Rajput asked for her documents and befriended her, following which the duo used to talk over phone frequently. When Rajput proposed her for marriage, she refused.

Rajput then visited her at her house and expressed her desire to marry her to her mother. After this, Rajput took her to his house on her birthday on November 11, 2021 and outraged her modesty. When the woman protested, Rajput promised to marry her and kept on raping her for 4 months. When the woman built pressure on Rajput to marry her, he stepped back, following which the shattered victim approached the Police.

TI Bhargava said that police have registered a rape case against Rajput and are on the lookout for him.

Read Also Gwalior: Sub inspector accused of having unnatural sex with job aspirant arrested