Gwalior: Sub inspector accused of having unnatural sex with job aspirant arrested

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ratnesh Tomar said that acting on a tip off, sub inspector Surendra Yadav (50) was arrested on Wednesday night from Sachin Tendulkar Road in the district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A lokayukta police official was arrested who was on the run for the last five months after being accused of having unnatural sex with a job aspirant in Gwalior, an official said on Thursday.

Tomar further said that a 32-year-old man had filed a complaint five months ago at University police station that Yadav had unnatural sex with him several times after promising to get him a job. Yadav was on the run since then. He was remanded in judicial custody, he added.

Tomar further said that a 32-year-old man had filed a complaint five months ago at University police station that Yadav had unnatural sex with him several times after promising to get him a job. Yadav was on the run since then. He was remanded in judicial custody, he added.

