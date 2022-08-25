Gwalior: Sub inspector accused of having unnatural sex with job aspirant arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A lokayukta police official was arrested who was on the run for the last five months after being accused of having unnatural sex with a job aspirant in Gwalior, an official said on Thursday.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ratnesh Tomar said that acting on a tip off, Sub Inspector Surendra Yadav (50) was arrested on Wednesday night from Sachin Tendulkar Road in the district.

Tomar further said that a 32-year-old man had filed a complaint five months ago at University police station that Yadav had unnatural sex with him several times after promising to get him a job. Yadav was on the run since then. He was remanded in judicial custody, he added.

Read Also Gwalior: Rally taken out to raise awareness about traffic rules