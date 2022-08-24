Gwalior: Rally taken out to raise awareness about traffic rules

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In wake of frequent road accidents recorded in Gwalior district, ADG Srinivas Verma and SP Amit Sanghi organised a rally under traffic awareness campaign on Tuesday to apprise people about traffic regulations. The rally taken out from the police control room ended at Vivekananda trisection.

Messages of wearing a helmet before a two-wheeler ride as well as refraining from commuting at a high speed were propagated by participants. Children, adults, women and the elderly ensured their presence in the rally. They also pledged to follow traffic rules and spread awareness.

Officials such as Zila Panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari, SP Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional SP of Traffic Police Abhinav Chouksey, Gwalior ADM Icchit Gadhpale, DSP (Traffic police) Naresh Annotiya also took part in the rally. They appealed to people to abide by the traffic rules.