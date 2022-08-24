e-Paper Get App

Gwalior: Rally taken out to raise awareness about traffic rules

Messages of wearing a helmet before a two-wheeler ride as well as refraining from commuting at a high speed were propagated by participants.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In wake of frequent road accidents recorded in Gwalior district, ADG Srinivas Verma and SP Amit Sanghi organised a rally under traffic awareness campaign on Tuesday to apprise people about traffic regulations. The rally taken out from the police control room ended at Vivekananda trisection.

Messages of wearing a helmet before a two-wheeler ride as well as refraining from commuting at a high speed were propagated by participants. Children, adults, women and the elderly ensured their presence in the rally. They also pledged to follow traffic rules and spread awareness.

Officials such as Zila Panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari, SP Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional SP of Traffic Police Abhinav Chouksey, Gwalior ADM Icchit Gadhpale, DSP (Traffic police) Naresh Annotiya also took part in the rally. They appealed to people to abide by the traffic rules.

Read Also
Gwalior: Dog found carrying body of newborn, cops suspect black magic
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalGwalior: Rally taken out to raise awareness about traffic rules

RECENT STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

T Raja Singh's Prophet remark: Police disperse supporters and opposers of BJP MLA outside Nampally...

T Raja Singh's Prophet remark: Police disperse supporters and opposers of BJP MLA outside Nampally...

Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu

Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray