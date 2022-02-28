Gwalior: Woman's body found in pool of blood

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a woman who went missing from Saturday evening was found at Gupteshwar hillocks on Sunday morning, the police said.

As the throat of the woman was slit, the body was lying in a pool of blood.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The family members of the woman accused a man of killing her. The police registered a case against some unidentified criminals and began to search for them.

The woman identified as Sabita Banjara aka Papeeta was the wife of Prakash who died. Her in-laws are living in Chirpura village under Biloua police station.

She was living with her mother since the death of her husband. Her mother said that she had received a phone call on Saturday evening and left home but did not return.

Her mother and other members of her family searched for her throughout the night and found her body in a pool of blood at the hillocks.

City superintendent of police Atmaram Sharma, town inspectors Santosh Yadav and Alok Parihar reached the spot along with a huge contingent of police.

There was a small pitcher lying near the body indicating that she may have gone to answer the call of nature.

The mother of the woman said that a man Kali Banjara, with whom she had a dispute had murdered her.

Her husband died 12 years ago in a crusher blasting and her parents-in-law are living separately.

Earlier, she lodged a complaint against her in-laws for domestic violence, after which she began to live with her mother.

When her husband died Papeeta was married to her brother-in-law, Naresh Banjara who raped a six-year-old girl seven years ago and is in jail now.

The woman has left behind a daughter and a son whose birthday falls on April 11 and wanted to celebrate the occasion, so she was preparing for it.

Flour mill owner killed in accident

The owner of a flour mill was killed when an uncontrolled ambulance hit him in Paras Vihar colony near Jhansi road on Sunday morning, the police said.

†His family member rushed him to a hospital but he died because of excessive bleeding. The driver of the ambulance ran away.†

According to reports, 55-year-old Kailash Goud, a resident of Paras Bihar colony, set up a flour mill near his residence.

He went to open the flour mill on Sunday morning when the uncontrolled ambulance hit him from behind.

As driver of the ambulance Kailash saw Goud lying in a pool of blood, he ran away.

Town inspector of Jhansi road police station Sanjeev Nayan Sharma said that a man died after an uncontrolled ambulance had hit him.

The police registered a case against the ambulance driver and were searching for him, Sharma said.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:10 AM IST