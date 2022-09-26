Gwalior: Woman's body found at railway station

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an unidentified woman was found lying on the platform number 2 of Gwalior railway station, sparking panic among passengers, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to GRP head constable Lakhsman Singh Gurjar, the GRP came to know about the body of a woman lying on platform number 2 of the station.

Head constable Gurjar reached the spot immediately and launched a probe, during which no ticket or other documents were recovered from the dead woman's possession.

Constable Gurjar stated that the age of the deceased woman appeared to be between 43 years to 45 years. No information has been obtained about the woman. Further investigations are on.

