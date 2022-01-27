Gwalior: Woman, her daughter die, 2 other sustain injuries in ceiling collapse

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter were crushed to death and two others sustained severe injuries after the cemented roof of their house collapsed at Purani Chhawani locality, Gwalior.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. Those who died were identified as Usha and her daughter Radha.

According to reports, six members of the family were sleeping in the room. Around 3 am, the roof of the house collapsed. As soon as the incident happened the nearby people rushed to the spot and took the family members out of the debris.

The woman and her elder daughter died on the spot while the younger daughter and her son sustained severe injuries in the incident.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased were sent for the post mortem and the injured were admitted to a hospital. The treatment of the injured Riddhima and Anand were going on.

