Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Gwalior: Will definitely sort all differences with him, replies Scindia to KP Yadav's letter

KP Yadav is a member of my family, will fulfill the lack of union by sitting, said Scindia in reply.
FP News Service
File Photo | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia came before the media for the first time after being leveled by serious allegations by Guna MP KP Yadav.

Scindia said that KP Yadav is a member of my family because every BJP worker is our member and all of them should work together with each other.

We should fulfill the responsibility given under the leadership of PM Modi and JP Nadda. We will definitely sort all the differences, said the UM.

Notably, BJP MP from Guna Lok Sabha KP Yadav wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda expressing his pain.

The letter said that the pro-Scindia ministers and their supporting leaders are following the tradition contrary to the principles of the party which is creating confusion among the workers.

"It is deeply saddening that me and loyal office bearers are being neglected in party programs by the leaders supporting Scindia. We are not even invited in the programs," said Yadav in the letter.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:09 PM IST
