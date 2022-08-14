Gwalior: SSP takes out flag rally, encourages to celebrate festival of Independence with fervency

e-Paper Get App

He was accompanied by fellow police officials as well as police jawans, who coordinated with the SSP and matched his vigour. During the rally, the general public also appealed to hoist flags at their homes.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, flag rallies being carried out by police forces in the wake of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign are ubiquitous across the state. In the same sequence, Gwalior SSP Amit Sanghi took out a grand flag rally on Saturday in the district. He was accompanied by fellow police officials as well as police jawans, who coordinated with the SSP and matched his vigour. During the rally, the general public also appealed to hoist flags at their homes.

The fervent and goosebump-inducing flag rally carried out by the SSP and his fellow police officials caught the sight of the passers-by and general public, who stopped on their way to get a glimpse of the entire rally. People also captured pictures of the rally, while others, infused with patriotism, hailed slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to propel a patriotic atmosphere.

In another news of the day, Crime Branch ASP Rajesh Dandotiya reached Atmanyoti Residential School for visually impaired girls on Saturday. He interacted with those who are admitted into the school and gifted them the national flag. Several girls also sang patriotic songs on the occasion, while ASP Dandotiya raised their spirits. The school staff as well as other police personnel were also present alongside ASP Dandotiya.

