Gwalior police nab notorious absconding criminal after 11 years

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Crime branch and the Vishwavidyalaya police station officials nabbed a wanted criminal from Anand Nagar park locality of Gwalior district on Sunday. Notably, the notorious criminal, who had been absconding since 2011 had 5 warrants pending on his name. The criminal has charges of theft and robbery registered against him and was absconding for 11 years.

According to SP Amit Sanghi, the police received a tip-off from the whistleblower on Sunday in regard to the listed criminal being spotted in Anand Nagar park, which falls in the vicinity of Bahodapur police station.

Swiftly acting on the tip-off, SP of crime branch Rajesh Dandotiya constituted a team comprising officials of both Crime branch as well as police and reached the spot, where they spotted a suspicious man standing near Anand Nagar park.

On seeing the police team, the man tried to flee from the spot, but was eventually caught by the team. When quizzed, the accused revealed that he is a history-sheeter who has been absconding police since 2011, owing to charges of theft and robbery. The police also learnt that the accused is a resident of Shri nagar colony, Gwalior.

After investigation, the accused was taken into police custody. Crime branch police station in-charge Damodar Gupta, Vishwavidyalaya police station SHO Dr Santosh Yadav and other police officials played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.