Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Truck Accident: Condolences Pour In For Victims, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Questions Crowd Management | VIDEO |

Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Truck Accident: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed deep condolences after 15 people were killed when a speeding truck ploughed into devotees outside a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

Kharge said such accidents raise serious questions about crowd management and that the government and administration must be held accountable.

A paddy-laden truck bearing a Punjab registration number entered a no-entry zone on Chinar Road around 1.30 am and crashed into several devotees gathered for Navratri prayers outside Sheetla Mata Temple and roadside shops before hitting the temple's entrance gate, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: What Led To The Deadly Gwalior Temple Accident That Ki*led 14 Devotees? A tragic accident took place near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday, October 18, when an out-of-control truck ran over devotees gathered near the temple. The truck, reportedly loaded with paddy, broke through police barricades while descending a steep slope before crashing into the temple’s entrance gate and outer wall. #madhyapradesh #gwalior #sheetla_mata #accident #TruckAccident — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2026

#WATCH Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Regarding the accident near the Sheetla Mata Temple involving a truck, Gwalior CSP Ravi Bhadoria said, "The truck driver and owner have been taken into custody in this incident... According to the initial information received, this truck was coming from Debra Mandi carrying paddy, and since these drivers were from outside, they probably checked the location on Google Maps and chose a shorter route and were coming via that. Before the temple, the brakes failed and this accident occurred... Heavy vehicles never used to come on this route. Additionally, parking, checkpoints, and barricades were also in place, but under what circumstances it reached here; in this regard, an investigation has been ordered by senior officials..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

The impact brought down a section of the temple wall, trapping people under the debris.

"The news of the deaths of devotees caught in the path of an uncontrolled truck near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching.

"My deepest condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expresses grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. @kharge | @INCIndia https://t.co/UU5H51SKLf — United News of India (@uniindianews) October 18, 2026

He urged the state government to ensure prompt medical care for the injured, immediate and appropriate compensation, and all possible assistance to the affected families.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on X, "The news of the death of several devotees in a horrific accident caused by an uncontrolled truck near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely saddening."

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi tweets, "The news of the deaths of several devotees in a horrific accident caused by an out-of-control truck near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I stand with them in this hour of sorrow. I hope for the swift recovery of the injured." — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I am with them in this hour of grief. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Scindia, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, said in a post on X that the horrific accident was extremely painful and heart-wrenching.

"The untimely demise of devotees who had come for the darshan of Maa Sheetala has left my heart deeply distressed. I am in constant touch with the Madhya Pradesh government and the Minister in charge. The state government has issued directives to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured," he added.

#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "A truly tragic incident has occurred, and we are taking all necessary action. For the next 24 hours, our primary focus must be on stabilizing everyone. Thirty-one people were admitted to the hospital here; 13 have since been discharged, while, tragically, 15 have lost their lives. My deepest condolences go out to every affected family...We must take the strictest possible action regarding how this truck was granted permission and how it managed to enter the city; no one should be spared. I have spoken clearly with the Chief Minister about this. Three Station House Officers (SHOs) and two other individuals have been suspended. However, our immediate priority for the next 24 hours is to ensure everyone is stabilized; further action will follow..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Scindia said instructions had been given to ensure free treatment for all the injured.

"In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May Maa Jagadamba grant a place at Her sacred feet to the departed souls, bestow strength upon the families to bear this unbearable sorrow, and grant swift recovery to the injured," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also expressed profound grief over the deaths.

"This accident is extremely tragic and painful. The suffering of these families is indescribable. My deepest condolences are with the affected families in this difficult time of grief. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear this unbearable loss. I wish a speedy and complete recovery to all the devotees injured in the accident," he said.

Tomar, a resident of Gwalior, has postponed all his engagements.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation into the accident. The state government will provide Rs4 lakh assistance to each of the families of those who lost their lives. The government will provide medical treatment for those seriously injured. Other injured in the accident will receive Rs50,000 each," Tomar said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tweets, "Taking the negligence in the incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior seriously, instructions have been issued to immediately remove the CSP from his post and suspend three station house officers, one traffic inspector, one head constable, and three constables, along with ordering a detailed investigation into the incident, so that responsibility can be fixed and strict action ensured against the guilty." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

He said the local administration and the government were ensuring all possible assistance and medical treatment for the victims.