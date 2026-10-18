Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Truck Accident: Minister Rakesh Shukla Visits Trauma Centre, Meets Injured; Assures Strict Action Against Accused|VIDEO

Gwalior Truck Accident: Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla visited the trauma centre in Gwalior to meet victims injured in the Gwalior truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple and assured that the state government was closely monitoring the situation. He said the injured were receiving proper medical treatment and that a detailed investigation was underway to determine the cause of the Madhya Pradesh truck accident.

“The Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible,” Shukla said.

#WATCH | Gwalior: MP Minister Rakesh Shukla visits trauma centre to meet injured in accident near Sheetla Mata Temple, says, "... Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Grieving families confront police, allege delay in rescue

The Gwalior accident death toll rose to 14 on Sunday, triggering grief among victims’ families and allegations of police negligence and delays in rescue operations. Relatives alleged that the police failed to reach the accident site in time, delayed the transportation of victims to the hospital and prevented family members from searching for their missing relatives.

Tensions reportedly escalated at the postmortem centre, where some bereaved family members confronted the police during a visit by Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh.

#GwaliorTruckAccident | Out-Of-Control Truck Rams Into Sheetla Mata Temple Wall In Gwalior; 14 People Lose Lives #MPNews #GwaliorNews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/Vn0HtPqtX8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 18, 2026

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan confirmed that the Gwalior road accident had claimed 14 lives. She said the administration dispatched ambulances and other vehicles to the accident site after receiving information about the incident.

Chauhan added that an investigation was underway to determine how the truck managed to cross the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri. The probe is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the Sheetla Mata Temple truck accident.

ग्वालियर में हुए ट्रक हादसे में श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में राज्य सरकार सभी प्रभावित परिवारों के साथ है। सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।राज्य शासन की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपये, गंभीर घायलों को 2-2 लाख रूपये और अन्य घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी घायलों का नि:शुल्क उपचार किया जाएगा। प्रभावित परिवार ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी और श्योपुर से हैं। मंत्रीद्वय श्री @Aidalsinghkbjp जी और @RakeshShukla_12 जी को ग्वालियर पहुंचने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें, शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह गहन दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति एवं घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें।ॐ शांति! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2026

CM announces ₹4 lakh aid

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for Gwalior accident victims' families.

Under the relief package, the family of each deceased victim will receive ₹4 lakh, while each seriously injured person will receive ₹2 lakh. Other injured victims will be given ₹50,000 each. The Chief Minister also assured free medical treatment for all injured victims.

The affected families are reportedly from Gwalior, Shivpuri and Sheopur.