Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Police Personnel For Negligence

Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Police Personnel | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the horrific Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple truck accident claimed 14 lives on Saturday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ordered suspension of eight police personnel for alleged negligence. He stated that public safety is the government's top priority and that negligence in matters of public safety will not be tolerated.

Following the CM's instructions, the Gwalior CSP was removed from his post, and eight police personnel were suspended. Those suspended include three station in-charges, one traffic inspector, one head constable and three constables. The action is being seen as a significant step towards fixing accountability following the Gwalior road accident.

Detailed Investigation Ordered into Gwalior Road Accident

CM Mohan Yadav has also ordered a detailed investigation into the accident. The investigation will examine all aspects of the accident and any possible negligence in the police system. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to take strict action against anyone found responsible, in accordance with the rules.

ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर के पास हुई घटना में लापरवाही को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सीएसपी को तत्काल हटाने एवं तीन थाना प्रभारियों, एक यातायात निरीक्षक, एक प्रधान आरक्षक और तीन आरक्षकों को निलंबित करने तथा घटना की विस्तृत जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं, ताकि जिम्मेदारी तय कर दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सके।सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। भविष्य में ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति रोकने के लिए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की समीक्षा कर आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाएंगे। जनसुरक्षा में किसी भी स्तर पर लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Support for Affected Families

Expressing his condolences to the families affected by the Sheetla Mata Temple accident, the Chief Minister said that the state government stands with them during this difficult time. He assured them that the government is committed to providing all possible assistance and support.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "An incident occurred in a restricted area in Gwalior due to unauthorised entry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the incident. I had also ordered an inquiry into the incident..." https://t.co/zSzuNCeE1d — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Road Safety Measures to Be Reviewed

To prevent similar incidents in the future, CM Mohan Yadav has called for a comprehensive review of existing safety arrangements. Officials have been directed to strengthen security at sensitive locations and improve traffic management and police arrangements. The government has also stressed the need to identify and address any gaps in the existing safety system.

#GwaliorTruckAccident | Out-Of-Control Truck Rams Into Sheetla Mata Temple Wall In Gwalior; 14 People Lose Lives #MPNews #GwaliorNews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/Vn0HtPqtX8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 18, 2026

Gwalior Police Suspension Highlights Accountability

The Gwalior police suspension news has brought the issue of police accountability into focus following the accident. The action also highlights the government's stated priority of improving road safety in Madhya Pradesh and protecting the lives and property of ordinary citizens.

The government has made it clear that negligence in matters concerning public safety will not be overlooked. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.