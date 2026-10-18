Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Road Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Police Personnel For Negligence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the horrific Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple truck accident claimed 14 lives on Saturday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ordered suspension of eight police personnel for alleged negligence. He stated that public safety is the government's top priority and that negligence in matters of public safety will not be tolerated.
Following the CM's instructions, the Gwalior CSP was removed from his post, and eight police personnel were suspended. Those suspended include three station in-charges, one traffic inspector, one head constable and three constables. The action is being seen as a significant step towards fixing accountability following the Gwalior road accident.
Detailed Investigation Ordered into Gwalior Road Accident
CM Mohan Yadav has also ordered a detailed investigation into the accident. The investigation will examine all aspects of the accident and any possible negligence in the police system. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to take strict action against anyone found responsible, in accordance with the rules.
CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Support for Affected Families
Expressing his condolences to the families affected by the Sheetla Mata Temple accident, the Chief Minister said that the state government stands with them during this difficult time. He assured them that the government is committed to providing all possible assistance and support.
Road Safety Measures to Be Reviewed
To prevent similar incidents in the future, CM Mohan Yadav has called for a comprehensive review of existing safety arrangements. Officials have been directed to strengthen security at sensitive locations and improve traffic management and police arrangements. The government has also stressed the need to identify and address any gaps in the existing safety system.
Gwalior Police Suspension Highlights Accountability
The Gwalior police suspension news has brought the issue of police accountability into focus following the accident. The action also highlights the government's stated priority of improving road safety in Madhya Pradesh and protecting the lives and property of ordinary citizens.
The government has made it clear that negligence in matters concerning public safety will not be overlooked. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.